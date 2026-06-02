JoSAA Counselling 2026 Registration Starts At 5 PM Today; Check Full Schedule

JoSAA counselling 2026 Live: The counselling process for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other government-funded engineering institutes is set to begin as the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) starts registration for 2026 admissions from June 2. Students who qualified in JEE Main and JEE Advanced can take part in the counselling process to apply for undergraduate engineering courses. Registration and choice filling will begin from 5 pm onwards through the official JoSAA portal.

JoSAA counselling is the process through which seats are allotted in IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. Admission depends on a candidate's rank, category, seat availability and the order of college and branch choices filled during counselling. The process will be held in multiple rounds of seat allotment.

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How to apply for JoSAA counselling 2026

Students can follow these steps to register and fill choices:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Go to the JoSAA portal and click on the registration or login link.

Step 2: Log in using JEE details

Enter JEE Main application details or JEE Advanced credentials, along with password and security pin.

Step 3: Check personal details

After login, personal information, rank and category details will appear on the screen. Students should check all details carefully.

Step 4: Fill college and branch choices

Candidates can select IITs, NITs, IIITs and preferred branches in the order they want. Since seat allotment depends on preference order, students are advised to arrange choices carefully.

Step 5: Save and lock choices

After completing choice filling, candidates should lock their preferences before the deadline.

Also Read | JoSAA Counselling 2026 Explained: How To Register, Fill Choices For IIT Admission

Important JoSAA 2026 schedule

According to the official schedule, registration and choice filling will begin on June 2 at 5 pm and continue till June 11. The first mock seat allotment list, based on choices filled till June 7, will be released on June 8, while the second mock allotment will be announced on June 10. Round 1 seat allotment result is scheduled to be declared on June 13

After seat allotment, students will need to upload documents, complete online reporting and pay the required seat acceptance fee within the given deadline to confirm admission. Missing deadlines may lead to cancellation of the allotted seat.