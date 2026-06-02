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On Camera, Twisha Sharma Case Witness Attacked, Allegedly By Husband's Friends

Neeraj Dubey, who runs a salon near Singh's house, claimed that Singh's friends assaulted him on May 30 and tried to pressure him against testifying in court.

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On Camera, Twisha Sharma Case Witness Attacked, Allegedly By Husband's Friends
The police are trying to identify the attackers from the CCTV footage.
  • Key witness in Twisha Sharma death case alleges attack by her husband's friends
  • Neeraj Dubey claims Singh's friends tried to pressure him against testifying in court
  • Dubey visited Katara Hills police station in Bhopal and submitted a complaint
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Bhopal:

A key witness in the Twisha Sharma death case was attacked by the accused husband, Samarth Singh's friends in Bhopal, amid a probe into the dowry harassment charges by her family.

Neeraj Dubey, who runs a salon near Singh's house, claimed that Singh's friends assaulted him on May 30 and tried to pressure him against testifying in court.

Visuals showed Dubey trying to save himself as half a dozen men surrounded him. The group of four or five men surrounded him and demanded to know why he was a witness in the case, he said.

Immediately after the incident, Dubey visited Katara Hills police station and submitted a complaint. The police have assured him that strict action will be taken against the attackers.

The police are now trying to identify the attackers from the CCTV footage.

Read: 80-Kg Dummy, Missing Belt: Cops Check Forensic Details In Twisha Sharma Case

Recounting the attack, Dubey said he was near his parlour when four to five friends of Samarth Singh arrived there and surrounded him. They hurled abuses and warned him against testifying in the Twisha Sharma case, he said.

When he protested, Dubey alleged that those men attacked him. "I fear for my life. I have appealed to the police for protection and justice," he said.

Twisha Sharma was found dead at her in-laws' house on April 12, after which her family had accused her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, of dowry harassment.

The mother-son duo has been arrested. The police yesterday brought them to their Katara Hills home to recreate the crime scene, and the events of the night Sharma died.

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