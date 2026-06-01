Noose, Belt, 80-kg Dummy: CBI Recreates Twisha Sharma's Final Moments

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today recreated the final moments of Noida-based actor-model Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal on May 12. The CBI carried a noose, a belt and an 80-kg dummy to reconstruct the moment Twisha was taken down.

Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, had reportedly told the interrogators that he had taken her down from the noose, while his mother, Giribala Singh, had untied the knot around her neck.

The investigative agency brought Samarth Singh, and retired district judge Giribala Singh to the scene to understand how Twisha was brought down and how Giribala Singh untied the knot around Twisha's neck. The idea is to recreate the entire sequence of events.

The strength of the ligature, i.e., the belt, was also tested to check how much weight it can withstand.

Six CBI officials, including a female officer, inspected Giribala's house.

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The CBI arrested Giribala Singh on Thursday, a day after the Madhya Pradesh High Court cancelled her anticipatory bail and set aside the relief granted by a Bhopal sessions court on May 15. Both Giribala and Samarth will be in CBI custody till June 2.

Twisha Sharma Death Case

Twisha Sharma met Samarth Singh on a dating app in December 2024 and the two got married in 2025. Five months later, on May 12, she was found hanging at her in-laws' residence in Katara Hills of Bhopal.

Twisha's family has accused her in-laws of dowry harassment, and mental torture, leading to her death. The family members have alleged that the gifts and dowry brought during the marriage were repeatedly described as being "below their standard."

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According to the messages sent by Twisha to her mother over WhatsApp, questions were raised about the paternity of the child she was carrying. Twisha was allegedly forced to terminate pregnancy and felt trapped in her marriage.

The investigators are using an advanced "tunnel view" method to recreate the final hours of Twisha. Sources say the agency is preparing a minute-by-minute timeline of Twisha's movements, interactions and digital activity before her death.