JoSAA Counselling 2026 Explained: How To Register, Fill Choices For IIT Admission

- JoSAA counselling manages admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs after JEE results.
- Candidates register online using JEE credentials and verify personal and rank details.
- Students fill and lock preferred college and branch choices before the counselling deadline.
After the JEE Advanced 2026 results were declared, qualified students are now preparing for the next step: counselling through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). This process is crucial for securing admission to IITs and other engineering institutes.JoSAA handles undergraduate admissions for IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes. Seat allotment depends on rank, category, seat availability, and the preference order of colleges and branches filled during counselling.
What is JoSAA counselling?
JoSAA, or Joint Seat Allocation Authority, manages the admission process for engineering colleges such as IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. Students who qualify JEE Advanced can apply for IIT admissions, while eligible JEE Main candidates can take part for NITs, IIITs and other participating institutes.
The counselling process mainly includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment and document verification.
How to register for JoSAA counselling
Students can follow these steps to complete the process:
1. Visit the official portal
Go to the JoSAA website and click on the counselling registration or login link.
2. Login using JEE details
Enter the required credentials such as JEE application details, password and security pin.
3. Check your details carefully
After login, personal details, category information and rank details will appear on the screen. Students should carefully check whether everything is correct.
4. Fill college and branch choices
Candidates can select colleges and courses according to their preference. Experts often advise students to place their most preferred options at the top because seat allotment depends on the order of choices filled.
5. Save and lock choices
Once the list is final, candidates should lock their preferences before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.
What happens after registration?
JoSAA releases seat allotment results in rounds. If a student gets a seat, they can choose from different options depending on whether they want to continue in further rounds or keep the allotted seat.
Students who are allotted seats will also have to upload documents and pay the required seat acceptance fee within the given timeline.
Documents students may need
Candidates should keep important documents ready, including:
- JEE Main or JEE Advanced scorecard
- Class 10 certificate for date of birth proof
- Class 12 marksheet or passing certificate
- Category certificate (if needed)
- Valid ID proof and passport-size photographs
For many students, JoSAA counselling is the final step before getting admission to their preferred engineering college. Because of this, students are advised to fill choices carefully and keep checking official updates related to counselling dates and seat allotment.