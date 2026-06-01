JoSAA Counselling 2026 Explained: How To Register, Fill Choices For IIT Admission

After the JEE Advanced 2026 results were declared, qualified students are now preparing for the next step: counselling through the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA). This process is crucial for securing admission to IITs and other engineering institutes.JoSAA handles undergraduate admissions for IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other government-funded technical institutes. Seat allotment depends on rank, category, seat availability, and the preference order of colleges and branches filled during counselling.

What is JoSAA counselling?

JoSAA, or Joint Seat Allocation Authority, manages the admission process for engineering colleges such as IITs, NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. Students who qualify JEE Advanced can apply for IIT admissions, while eligible JEE Main candidates can take part for NITs, IIITs and other participating institutes.

The counselling process mainly includes registration, choice filling, seat allotment and document verification.

How to register for JoSAA counselling

Students can follow these steps to complete the process:

1. Visit the official portal

Go to the JoSAA website and click on the counselling registration or login link.

2. Login using JEE details

Enter the required credentials such as JEE application details, password and security pin.

3. Check your details carefully

After login, personal details, category information and rank details will appear on the screen. Students should carefully check whether everything is correct.

4. Fill college and branch choices

Candidates can select colleges and courses according to their preference. Experts often advise students to place their most preferred options at the top because seat allotment depends on the order of choices filled.

5. Save and lock choices

Once the list is final, candidates should lock their preferences before the deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.

What happens after registration?

JoSAA releases seat allotment results in rounds. If a student gets a seat, they can choose from different options depending on whether they want to continue in further rounds or keep the allotted seat.

Students who are allotted seats will also have to upload documents and pay the required seat acceptance fee within the given timeline.

Documents students may need

Candidates should keep important documents ready, including:

JEE Main or JEE Advanced scorecard

Class 10 certificate for date of birth proof

Class 12 marksheet or passing certificate

Category certificate (if needed)

Valid ID proof and passport-size photographs

For many students, JoSAA counselling is the final step before getting admission to their preferred engineering college. Because of this, students are advised to fill choices carefully and keep checking official updates related to counselling dates and seat allotment.