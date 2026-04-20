JEE Main Session 2 Result Out 2026: Complete Counselling Guide After Result

After the JEE Main 2026 result is announced, the next important step is counselling and seat allotment. This stage decides which college and branch you will finally get, so it's important to stay calm and make thoughtful decisions instead of rushing.

First, carefully check your rank and percentile. These numbers help you understand which colleges you have a good chance of getting. It's a good idea to look at previous years' cut-offs to get a clear and realistic idea of your options.

If your score is high enough, you should also consider appearing for JEE Advanced 2026, which is required for admission into IITs.

Next, you need to register for counselling through Joint Seat Allocation Authority. This is the main platform where seats in NITs, IIITs, and other government colleges are allotted. Make sure you complete your registration on time.

During counselling, you will have to fill in your choice of colleges and branches. Take your time here to choose a balanced list that includes ambitious options, realistic ones, and safe choices. Think about both the college and the branch before finalising your list.

After that, seat allotment happens in multiple rounds. In each round, you will see which seat you have been allotted. Based on your preference, you can accept the seat or wait for a better option in the next round. Always follow deadlines carefully.

Once you are allotted a seat, you will need to upload your documents for verification and confirm your admission by paying the required fees.

If you don't get the seat you want, you can still explore other options like additional counselling rounds or other colleges.