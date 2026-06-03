Which Engineering College To Pick In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai? JoSAA 2026 Guide

With the JoSAA 2026 counselling process underway, many engineering aspirants are preparing their preference lists and exploring the best institute options available across the country. For students who want to study in major metropolitan cities, Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai remain among the most sought-after destinations due to their reputed institutions, strong academic environment and placement opportunities.

Before finalising choices during counselling, candidates should carefully compare institutes, courses and previous years' closing ranks to make informed decisions.

Top IIT Options in Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai

IIT Delhi

Located in the national capital, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi is consistently ranked among the country's leading engineering institutions. Popular branches such as Computer Science and Engineering, Mathematics and Computing, Electrical Engineering and Engineering Physics attract some of the highest JEE Advanced rank holders every year.

The institute is known for its strong research culture, startup ecosystem and excellent placement record across technology, consulting and core engineering sectors.

IIT Bombay

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay continues to be one of the most preferred choices among top-ranking candidates. Located in Mumbai, the institute offers highly competitive programmes in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering and Data Science-related fields.

Its industry connections, campus life and placement opportunities make it a popular destination during JoSAA counselling.

IIT Madras

Situated in Chennai, Indian Institute of Technology Madras is widely recognised for academic excellence and innovation. The institute offers a range of undergraduate programmes and has consistently performed well in national and international rankings.

Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science-related programmes remain among the most sought-after branches.

Leading NITs in These Cities

NIT Delhi

National Institute of Technology Delhi has steadily gained popularity among engineering aspirants. The institute offers programmes in Computer Science, Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering and other disciplines.

Its location in Delhi provides students with access to a growing technology and startup ecosystem.

NIT Trichy

Although not located in Chennai city, National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli is often considered by candidates looking at options in Tamil Nadu. It is regarded as one of the top NITs in the country and regularly records strong placement outcomes.

VNIT Nagpur

Students considering institutes in western India alongside Mumbai often explore Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology Nagpur. The institute offers a range of engineering programmes and remains a competitive option during counselling.

JoSAA Counselling 2026

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) conducts counselling for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) based on JEE Advanced and JEE Main ranks.

Candidates participating in JoSAA 2026 are advised to carefully review seat matrices, branch options and previous years' cut-offs before locking their choices, as the order of preferences can play a crucial role in seat allotment outcomes.