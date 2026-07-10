JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 4 Seat Allotment Today At 5 PM: Check Schedule Here

JoSAA Counselling 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will announce the Round 4 seat allotment result for JoSAA Counselling 2026 today, July 10, at 5 PM, on the official website. Candidates allotted a seat in this round must complete online reporting, including fee payment, document upload and responding to queries, between July 10 and July 13.

As per the official counselling schedule, the last date to pay the seat acceptance fee is July 13 (5 PM), while the withdrawal/exit window for IITs and IISc will remain open from July 11 to July 14. The counselling process covers admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other GFTIs.

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 4: Important Dates

Round 4 Seat Allotment Result: July 10, 2026 (5 PM)

July 10, 2026 (5 PM) Online Reporting (Fee Payment, Document Upload): July 10 to July 13, 2026

July 10 to July 13, 2026 Last Date to Pay Seat Acceptance Fee: July 13, 2026 (5 PM)

July 13, 2026 (5 PM) Resolution of Fee Payment Issues: July 14, 2026 (by 5 PM)

July 14, 2026 (by 5 PM) Withdrawal/Exit Window for IITs/IISc: July 11 (10 AM) to July 14 (5 PM)

July 11 (10 AM) to July 14 (5 PM) Last Date to Respond to Withdrawal Query: July 15, 2026

July 15, 2026 Round 5 (Final for IITs/IISc) Seat Allotment: July 16, 2026 (5 PM)

July 16, 2026 (5 PM) Round 5 Fee Payment Deadline: July 20, 2026 (5 PM)

How To Check JoSAA Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2026?

Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

Click on the "Round 4 Seat Allotment Result 2026" link.

Log in using your JEE Main/JEE Advanced application credentials.

View the allotted institute and programme.

Download and save the allotment letter for future reference.

If allotted a seat, complete online reporting, upload the required documents and pay the seat acceptance fee before the deadline.

Candidates should regularly check the official JoSAA portal and complete all admission formalities within the prescribed deadlines to avoid cancellation of their allotted seat.