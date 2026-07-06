JoSAA Counselling 2026: Round 3 Allotment Result 2026 Today, Check Latest Updates

The JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 3 Allotment Result is scheduled to be announced today, July 6, for lakhs of engineering aspirants seeking admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Candidates will be able to check their allotted institute and course by logging in to the official JoSAA portal using their JEE Main application number and password. As per the counselling schedule, the Round 3 seat allotment result is expected to be released at 5 PM.

How to Check JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 3 Allotment Result?

Visit the official JoSAA counselling website at josaa.nic.in.

Click on the Round 3 Seat Allotment Result link.

Log in using the JEE Main application number and password.

View the allotted institute and academic programme.

Download and save the allotment letter for future admission processes.

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 3 Allotment Result: What Happens After Seat Allotment?

Once the JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 3 Allotment Result is declared, candidates who have been allotted a seat must complete all admission formalities between July 6 and July 8, 2026.

The online reporting process includes the following:

Payment of the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF)

Seat confirmation

Uploading the required documents

Responding to any verification queries raised by authorities

Candidates are advised not to delay these steps, as missing the deadline may result in cancellation of the allotted seat.

Those who are not satisfied with their allotted institute or branch can choose options such as Freeze, Float, or Slide, depending on their admission preference and eligibility for upcoming counselling rounds.

Also Check: JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result

JoSAA Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks 2026

Along with the seat allotment result, JoSAA will also publish the Round 3 Opening and Closing Ranks (OR-CR) for participating institutes after the allotment process.

Candidates can check the cutoff ranks by visiting the OR-CR section on the JoSAA portal and selecting the required details, including the counselling round, institute type, institute name, programme, and seat category.

The opening and closing ranks help students understand admission trends and estimate their chances in the upcoming counselling rounds.