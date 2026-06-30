JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result Today, Know How To Check?

The JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result will be announced today, June 30, on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Engineering aspirants waiting for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) will be able to check their seat allotment once the result is declared.

Candidates who receive a seat in Round 2 must complete the online reporting process within the prescribed deadline. This includes seat acceptance fee payment, document upload, verification, and selecting the appropriate admission option.

How to Check JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result?

Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

Click on the Round 2 Seat Allotment Result link.

Log in using the JEE Main application number and password.

The allotted institute and course will appear on the screen.

Download and save the allotment result for future reference.

Along with the seat allotment, candidates can also check the opening and closing ranks for participating institutes after the results are published.

What to Do After JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result?

After checking the JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 2 Allotment Result, candidates allotted a seat must complete the online reporting process between June 30 and July 5, 2026. The reporting process includes:

Payment of the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF)

Uploading required documents

Online document verification

Responding to any queries raised by the authorities

Choosing one of the available options: Freeze, Float, or Slide.

Candidates facing fee payment issues will be given time for resolution until July 4, 2026.

Freeze, Float, and Slide Options in JoSAA Counselling 2026

Choosing the correct option after seat allotment is important for future counselling rounds.

Freeze: Accept the allotted seat and exit further counselling rounds.

Float: Accept the current seat while remaining eligible for a better preferred institute or course in upcoming rounds.

Slide: Accept the allotted institute but remain eligible for a better branch within the same institute if available.

Students are advised to check their allotment status as soon as it is released and complete all required formalities before the deadline to secure their admission.