JoSAA 2026 Mock Allotment 2 Out: Choice Locking Begins Today, Direct Link Here

JoSAA 2026 Mock Allotment 2 Out: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 Mock Allotment 2 result has been released, giving candidates a final opportunity to review their probable seat allocation before the actual counselling rounds begin. The JoSAA counselling mock seat allotment 2026 helps aspirants understand the colleges and branches they may get based on their current preferences and ranks.

Following the release of JoSAA 2026 mock allotment 2, the choice-locking facility has also been activated. Candidates must complete registration, choice filling, and locking by June 11, 2026, 5 PM, after which the system will automatically lock saved choices.

Direct Link: JoSAA 2026 Mock Allotment 2

JoSAA 2026 Mock Allotment 2: Choice Locking Starts

After the release of Josaa 2026 mock allotment 2, candidates can now log in to the official JoSAA portal and lock their preferred institute-course combinations. The mock allotment result is based on the choices saved by candidates till June 9, 5 PM.

Candidates are advised to carefully analyse the Josaa 2026 mock allotment outcome and make any necessary modifications to their preference order before the final deadline. Locking choices ensures that the submitted preferences are considered for the actual seat allocation process.

Steps to Check JoSAA 2026 Mock Allotment 2

Candidates can follow the given below steps to check the JoSAA counselling mock seat allotment 2026:

Go to the official website at josaa.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the "View Mock seat Allocation 2" link

Enter application number and password

Now check allotted college and batch

Save the pdf for future use

Important JoSAA 2026 Counselling Deadlines

Mock Seat Allotment 2 Released: June 10, 2026, at 1 PM

June 10, 2026, at 1 PM Choice Locking Available: June 10 onwards

June 10 onwards Registration and Choice Filling Deadline: June 11, 2026, 5 PM

June 11, 2026, 5 PM Auto-Locking of Choices: After 5 PM on June 11, if candidates do not lock choices manually

After 5 PM on June 11, if candidates do not lock choices manually Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: June 13, 2026

Candidates who have not yet locked their preferences should complete the process before the deadline. Even if the lock option is not used, the JoSAA system will automatically lock the last saved choices once registration and choice filling close. The JoSAA counselling mock seat allotment 2026 is intended to help students refine their preferences and improve their chances of securing a desired seat in IITs, NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs.