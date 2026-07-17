JoSAA Counselling 2026 Concludes: What's Next For Engineering Aspirants?

The JoSAA Counselling 2026 process has officially come to an end. Candidates who have secured a seat through the final round must now complete the remaining admission formalities within the prescribed timeline. Meanwhile, those who could not secure a seat still have another opportunity through the upcoming CSAB Special Rounds 2026 for vacant seats in NITs, IIITs, and GFTIs. As the counselling process concludes, students should carefully understand their next steps to avoid missing important deadlines.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: What Should Allotted Candidates Do Next?

Candidates who have received a seat in the final round should first download their seat allotment details and carefully check all the information. The next stage is to complete online admission formalities, including fee payment, document verification, and acceptance of the allotted seat within the given schedule.

Candidates must report to their allotted institute as instructed by the respective college after completing these formalities. During institute reporting, students will be required to submit original documents, complete verification, and pay the remaining admission fees to confirm their enrolment.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: What If You Did Not Get a Seat?

Candidates who could not secure a seat through JoSAA need not lose hope. They can participate in the CSAB Special Counselling 2026, which is conducted to fill vacant seats in NITs, IIITs, and Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Fresh registration is required for CSAB counselling, and candidates will have to fill their preferred choices again. It is important to remember that CSAB does not offer admissions to IITs. Therefore, students seeking admission to NITs, IIITs, or GFTIs should keep track of the CSAB registration schedule and complete all required steps on time.

Students should regularly visit the official counselling portal and the websites of their allotted institutes for the latest updates regarding reporting dates, document requirements, fee payment, and admission instructions.