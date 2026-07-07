JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment Released, Online Reporting By July 8

The JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment result has been announced on the official website, josaa.nic.in. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can now check their allotted institute and course by logging into the portal using their application credentials. Students who have secured a seat in JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 3 must complete the online reporting process from July 6 to July 8, 2026. Candidates are advised to finish all admission-related formalities before the deadline to avoid cancellation of their allotted seat.

JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 3: Important Dates

The important deadlines are given below:

Round 3 Seat Allotment Result: Released on July 6, 2026

Online Reporting & Document Upload: July 6 to July 8, 2026

Seat Acceptance Fee Payment: By July 8, 2026

Last Date to Respond to Document/Fee Queries: July 9, 2026

Withdrawal/Exit Window: July 7 to July 8, 2026

Response to Withdrawal Queries: July 9, 2026

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Freeze, Float, and Slide Options

After accepting the allotted seat, candidates must choose one of the following options based on their admission preference:

Freeze: Accept the allotted institute and course and exit the counselling process.

Float: Keep the allotted seat while remaining eligible for a better preferred institute or course in the upcoming rounds.

Slide: Retain the allotted institute but opt for a higher preferred course within the same institute if available in later rounds.

Documents Required for JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 3

Candidates must upload the following documents during online reporting:

JEE Main 2026 Admit Card

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card (if applicable)

JEE Rank Card

Class 10 Certificate

Class 12 Marksheet

Category Certificate (if applicable)

Passport-size Photograph

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Letter

How to Check JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment?

Step 1: Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 3 Seat Allotment link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your application number and password.

Step 4: Check your allotted institute and course.

Step 5: Download and save the seat allotment letter for future admission formalities.

The JoSAA Counselling 2026 process is being conducted in six rounds for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes offered by IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). Candidates who have received a seat in Round 3 should complete the online reporting process before July 8 to secure their admission and remain eligible for the next stages of counselling.