Anurag Basu Compares Honey Trehan's <i>Satluj</i> Setback With Iranian Filmmaker Jafar Panahi: 'Never Thought This Day Would Come'

Diljit Dosanjh's film Satluj was released on ZEE5 in India on July 3, but it was removed from the streaming platform just two days later. The unexpected move has sparked reactions from several members of the film industry, with writer-director Anurag Basu now sharing his views.

Taking to his X, Basu compared filmmaker Honey Trehan's situation with that of acclaimed Iranian director Jafar Panahi. He wrote, "#Satluj I never thought a day would come when Honey Trehan would face what Jafar Panahi faced in Iran."

According to AFP, Panahi has faced legal action in Iran over what authorities described as "propaganda activities" against the country. He was sentenced to one year in prison and was also handed a two-year travel ban, along with a prohibition from joining any political or social groups.

Satluj Removed From Zee5 In India

ZEE5 shared an official statement on Instagram, thanking viewers for the overwhelming response the film received following its release.

"The response to Satluj since its release has been truly overwhelming. We are deeply grateful to every viewer who chose to subscribe, watch and champion the film. Your love and support have meant a great deal to us and to everyone who brought this story to life," the platform said.

Reaffirming its support for the film, ZEE5 added, "At ZEE5, we stand firmly by Satluj and the creative vision behind it. We believe powerful storytelling has the ability to inspire, endure and leave a lasting impact. We remain committed to championing authentic and meaningful narratives."

The streaming platform further confirmed that the film will remain unavailable in India until further notice.

"In light of the current developments, Satluj will be unavailable in India until further notice. We remain committed to exploring every appropriate avenue through due process to bring the film back to our audiences at the earliest opportunity. Our commitment to creators and to stories told with conviction, artistic integrity and purpose remains unwavering," the streamer concluded.

More About The Film

Originally titled Punjab 95, the film was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) in 2022 but remained caught in the certification process for nearly three years.

The filmmaker had previously alleged that the CBFC sought 127 cuts to the film. It was also scheduled to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in 2023, but the screening was cancelled after objections were reportedly raised by Indian authorities.

The film was eventually released on ZEE5 under the title Satluj. It stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kanwaljeet Singh, Arjun Rampal, Suvinder Vicky and Geetika Vidya Ohlyan.

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