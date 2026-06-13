JoSAA Counselling 2026: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared, Check Next Steps

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has officially declared the JoSAA Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for candidates who registered for the counselling process. Students can now log in to the official portal and check the college and course allotted to them based on their JEE Main or JEE Advanced rank and the choices submitted during the choice-filling process.

Candidates who have secured a seat in Round 1 must complete the next steps within the prescribed timeline to retain their allotted seat.

Direct Link To Check

How to Check JoSAA Round 1 Seat Allotment 2026?

Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

Click on the Round 1 Seat Allotment link.

Enter the JEE Main application number and password.

Log in to view the allotment result.

Check the allotted institute and course.

Download and save the allotment details for future reference.

What After JoSAA Counselling 2026 Seat Allotment?

After checking the allotment result, candidates must pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) on or before June 26, 2026. Payment of the fee is mandatory for candidates who wish to continue in the admission process.

Once the fee is paid, candidates can proceed with document upload and verification. The deadline for document submission and verification is also June 26, 2026. Candidates are advised not to wait until the last date and should complete all formalities as early as possible to avoid any issues.

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Float and Slide Options

Candidates who are not fully satisfied with their allotted seat can choose to participate in the upcoming rounds through the available options.

Float Option: Candidates can select this option if they want a better college or a higher-preference institute in subsequent rounds.

Slide Option: This option allows candidates to seek a better course within the same institute allotted in Round 1.