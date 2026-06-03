JoSAA Counselling 2026 Started: Check Registration And Choice Filling Process

JoSAA Counselling 2026: The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has started the JoSAA Counselling 2026 process for admission to IITs, NITs, IIITs, and other participating institutes. The registration and choice filling process began on June 2, 2026, following the announcement of the JEE Advanced 2026 result on June 1.

Candidates who qualified in JEE Main and JEE Advanced can now log in to the JoSAA portal to complete the counselling process. As per the official schedule, mock seat allotments will be released on June 8 and June 10, while the last date for choice locking and registration is June 11, 2026.

Direct Link: JoSAA 2026 Online Registration and Choice Filling

JoSAA Counselling 2026: Important Dates

June 2, 2026 (5 PM): Registration and choice filling started

June 7, 2026: AAT-specific choice filling begins

June 8, 2026 (2 PM): Mock Seat Allotment 1 display

June 10, 2026 (1 PM): Mock Seat Allotment 2 release

June 10, 2026: Last date to lock choices

June 11, 2026 (5 PM): Registration and choice filling process ends

JoSAA 2026 Registration and Choice Filling Process

Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in.

On the homepage, go to the Candidate Activity Board and click on "Online Registration and Choice Filling for JoSAA 2026."

A new login page will appear on the screen.

Enter your JEE Main 2026 application number, password, and security pin.

Check all the details carefully and click on the login button.

Choice Filling Process

After completing registration, candidates can start filling in their preferred colleges and courses.

Students can select the institute type, institute name, and programme from the available list.

To begin choice filling, candidates must verify the OTP sent to their registered mobile number.

After OTP verification, use the "Add" button to include choices in the preference list.

Candidates should arrange the choices according to their preference order.

Students can add multiple choices during the process.

Candidates must lock their choices before June 11, 2026.

If choices are not locked manually, the system will automatically lock the last saved choices for seat allotment rounds.

JoSAA Counselling 2026 registration and choice filling process will end on June 11, 2026, and candidates are advised to complete all formalities before the deadline.