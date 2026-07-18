Man Leaves Rs 25,000 Gurugram Job to Drive Autorickshaw, Earns Rs 60,000 Monthly

Gig economy has emerged as a primary livelihood for a vast segment of the population. Recently, an autorickshaw driver caught social media's attention after revealing to a passenger that he earns approximately Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per month, whilst saving an impressive Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000. In a now-viral Instagram video, the passenger, Akash, struck up a conversation with the driver, uncovering a powerful story of grit and determination..

Akash shared that the driver, despite being uneducated, financed his three children's education solely through his driving income.

"Heartwarming story of an auto driver earning Rs 45k as gig entrepreneur. He could not study, but is making his three kids get an education!" wrote Akash.

Highlighting that India was rapidly growing, Akash detailed that he usually took a cab from his office but decided to take an autorickshaw on the particular day.

"On my way back home from the office, I took an auto instead of a cab. What started as a regular ride turned into one of the most interesting conversations I've had in a while. I asked the driver how much he earns, and his answer genuinely surprised me," Akash recalled.

Providing a rough estimate of his earnings, the driver said he earns around Rs 45,000 a month after the expenses. He also revealed that he used to work as a supervisor at a Gurgaon company for Rs 25,000.



"Rs 1,500-2,000 a day. Just eight hours of driving. Around Rs 50-60K a month, with nearly Rs 40K in savings after expenses," said Akash, adding: "Stories like these deserve to be heard because they show the real opportunities the gig economy is creating. This is Gig ki Awaaz."

Check The Viral Clip Here:

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As of the last update, the video had garnered over 5.2 lakh views as one of the social media users said: "He probaly had a better life than me."

Another user commented: "Brother, come to Bengaluru and see. The auto drivers do not earn less than Rs 2 lakh a month."