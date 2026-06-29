Bengaluru Techie Earning Rs 45 Lakh Says Expenses Leave Him With Nothing

A year-old video of a Bengaluru-based techie discussing his salary and expenses has gone viral again. In the video, Surya, a software consultant who has lived in Bengaluru for 14 years, spoke to mutual fund advisor Anshuman Sharma about his finances. Despite earning Rs 45 lakh per annum, with a take-home pay of Rs 2,45,000 per month, he said he struggles to save anything. The video has reignited debate about high salaries, lifestyle inflation, and why six-figure monthly paychecks often don't translate into savings.

"Right now, the challenge that I'm facing is that at the end of the month, I don't know where my money is going. I usually don't have anything left at the end of the month," he said.

Surya lives with his wife and 3.5-year-old child. He explained that after marriage and having a child, expenses rose sharply and he "couldn't significantly increase my SIPs".

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Breakdown of his expenses

During the conversation, Surya talked about his expenses, revealing that a major chunk of his salary goes to home loan EMIs every month, which is Rs 63,000.

He then pays Rs 11,000 per month as school fee for the child, and Rs 12,000 goes to food and groceries. He also said that he keeps Rs 20,000 as miscellaneous expenses. He spent Rs 32,000 on shopping, trips and eating out.

The video was reshared on X by a user named @viprabuddhi, who claimed that "India has more of an issue of poor financial planning than inflation".

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Watch the video here:

Social media reaction

The video gained huge traction with over 584,000 views. Social media reactions were mixed as some called it a reality check on metro costs; others blamed lifestyle choices.

"So the wife doesn't work, but the kid is still sent to daycare?? So what is she even doing? If there's too much work at home, a maid makes sense, but otherwise that's also unnecessary," one user wrote in the comment section.

"What's wrong here..U know the cost of living in Bangalore..32 kh isn't just shopping but groceries, housing, petrol and general monthly expenses for 3 ppl..It's pretty reasonable... And 11k for school is also reasonable... My niece's school fee is 3 LPA, and she is in KG," wrote another user.