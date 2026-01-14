Bengaluru Woman Faces Unusual Situation When Parents Visit Her Workplace: "Just Brown Parents"

Tejaswini Anand, a Bengaluru-based woman, has shared a bizarre experience when her parents visited her workplace and spoke to her manager about her "behaviour" at work. The video went viral, with users calling it a "parents manager meeting". "Every parent enjoying office visits, while mine ask my manager about my behaviour. From pta meetings to this, it never ends," overlay text on the video posted on Instagram read.

Although the queries by the parents were likely influenced by traditional values, their approach was similar to the parent-teacher meetings in schools.

"Just brown parents being themselves," the caption of the video read.

Watch the video here:

Social Media Reaction

The video went viral with over 6,000 views. Dozens of users commented on it, some sharing their experiences while others just pasted laughing emojis. "Had the same experience, my father asked my manager whether I was worth the hire," one user wrote in the comment section.

"For sure, my mom will do it if she gets a chance to meet my manager," a second user said.

A third user laughed, saying that "it's like a parent-teacher meeting at school".

Hyderabad techie gives her parents a tour of the office

In another viral incident, a techie at Microsoft's Hyderabad office went viral after she shared a "dream come true" moment of giving her parents a tour of her workplace. The employee, Taneya Soni, posted the footage on Instagram through her account, capturing her parents as they explored the modern workspaces of the Microsoft India Development Center. In the video, Taneya can be seen introducing her parents to various sections of the campus, including the workspace and cafeteria.