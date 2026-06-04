Gurgaon Tenants Forced To Vacate Flat At Night After Broker Pocketed Their Rent: "Lost Rs 70,000"

Three working professionals in Gurgaon have claimed that they were forced to vacate their rented flat at night after becoming entangled in a financial dispute between the property's owner and the intermediary who had been collecting their rent. The incident, shared on Reddit's r/gurgaon community, has gone viral and reignited conversations about tenant rights, rental fraud, and the risks of dealing with unverified brokers in India's major cities.

According to the Reddit post, the three tenants moved into a flat near DLF Gurgaon in January this year. Like many renters searching for accommodation, they relied on a person who presented himself as the property's manager and handled the rental process. The tenants paid a security deposit of Rs 50,000 and agreed to a monthly rent of around Rs 20,000. For months, they say they transferred rent payments on time and had no indication that anything was amiss.

That changed abruptly when the property's owner allegedly arrived at the flat late one night and demanded that they vacate the premises.

"According to him, the person we had been paying rent to had not forwarded rent payments to him and had also not cleared other dues. We were completely shocked because from our perspective, we had paid everything on time. The situation became serious enough that we had to involve the police. After discussions, we were given only one week to vacate," the post read.

See the post here:

The tenants claim the situation became even more complicated when the owner refused to return their Rs 50,000 security deposit. They further allege that he demanded a fresh security deposit, higher rent, and payment of pending dues if they wished to continue living in the flat. Meanwhile, the intermediary who had been collecting the rent allegedly refused to refund any money and told them to pursue the matter through a civil case.

As a result, the tenants say they have effectively lost ₹70,000 overnight, while also scrambling to find alternative accommodation at short notice. "Any advice would be appreciated. We're honestly exhausted and feel completely helpless right now," the post read further.

Social Media Debates Legal Remedies

The post quickly gained traction online, with users debating who should be held accountable and what legal remedies may be available to the tenants. Several users argued that if the intermediary falsely represented his authority or knowingly retained the rent payments, the matter could extend beyond a simple civil dispute and potentially involve allegations of fraud or criminal breach of trust.

Others advised the tenants to approach the local police, preserve all payment records, rental documents, and communication history, and seek legal counsel. One user wrote, "Thats a fraud case and not a civil suit as you were told and made to believe that person you were paying rent to is the owner. You can file an FIR. Consult a lawyer, you must have a rent agreement with his credentials."

Another said, "Owner and the broker are knowingly doing this. If there's a rent agreement, send a legal notice. Once you'll leave they'll be enjoying 70k, higher rent from another set of tenants and harass them again."

"Hey, lawyer from delhi here! Your owner can't do that and if the person has not transfered him the amount that between him and the other person. Don't pay a penny and file a police complaint and also civil suit in gurugram district court," advised a third.

The incident has also served as a cautionary tale for renters navigating India's housing market. Legal professionals on social media stressed the importance of verifying property ownership before handing over large sums of money. Experts recommend checking ownership documents, ensuring that rent agreements are properly registered, and transferring rent directly to the verified property owner's bank account whenever possible.