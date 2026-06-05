Khan Sir Coaching Guards Detained Over Firing During Attack On Centre

Bihar Police has detained two security guards of Khan Global Studies Institute here for alleged firing, a day after unidentified miscreants pelted stones at and vandalised the coaching centre, officials said on Thursday.

The detention came after a purported video circulated on social media showing two guards firing shots.

PTI, however, could not independently verify the video's authenticity.

A group of 15-20 people allegedly vandalised the institute and pelted stones at its premises on Tuesday night.

The institute is run by educator Faisal Khan, popularly known as 'Khan Sir'.

A case has been registered at Kadamkuan police station, and investigation is underway, a statement by the City SP (Central) office said.

"During investigations, police obtained a purported video showing two individuals carrying out aerial firing. Following verification of the video, two guards linked to KGS have been taken into custody for questioning," it said.

Police said the weapons allegedly used in the firing have been seized and sent for forensic examination.

Soon after the vandalism incident, KGS founder Khan Sir had alleged that persons from a rival coaching institute were behind the firing, though he later said only a police investigation could confirm whether firing had actually taken place.

Police said three people, including the director of a rival coaching centre, have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, members of a rival coaching institute held a press conference on Thursday, alleging that Khan Sir himself orchestrated the incident.

Showing the video of the guards firing shots, a member identified as Adarsh claimed Khan Sir had fabricated the firing narrative.

"Police investigation found no evidence of firing while he (Khan sir) had claimed that 7-8 rounds of firing took place in front of him. You can clearly see who is trying to create a false hype around firing. And now a video has surfaced showing his (Khan sir's) guards firing shots," Adarsh told reporters here.

He alleged that Khan Sir had staged the incident to boost his "lagging teaching career", though he did not specify how it would benefit the tutor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)