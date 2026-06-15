"My Brother Was Murdered. It's Khan Sir's Conspiracy": Raushan Sir

The infamous coaching rivalry in Bihar has now snowballed to murder accusations. Raushan Anand (Raushan Sir) has held Faisal Khan (Khan Sir) responsible for his brother's death, adding to the tension between the two of Patna's famed teachers.

Both Raushan Sir and his brother Prince were named as accused in the vandalism case at Khan Sir's coaching centre. Raushan Sir was arrested while Prince, who had gone to Nepal, died there.

Out on bail this morning, Raushan Sir accused Khan Sir of conspiring to get his brother killed.

Read: Raushan Sir's Brother, Accused Of Khan Sir Coaching Vandalism, Dies In Nepal

"A conspiracy has been hatched against me. My brother was murdered through a conspiracy hatched by Faisal Khan and RS Prasad, the owner of Kisan Cold Storage (coaching campus). When I was out, nothing happened to my brother. But when I was sent to jail, my brother was murdered," he told reporters.

He alleged a conspiracy was also hatched to murder him in jail. He claimed there were efforts to pressure him into compromising with Khan Sir in jail on Saturday, the day his brother died.

"Faisal Khan spends his entire day conspiring; he doesn't actually teach. Patna Police should investigate this thoroughly. I am ready to cooperate with the investigation. Faisal Khan did not cooperate with the investigation," Raushan Sir said.

He also questioned why Khan Sir was spared while he was arrested and said he would "expose" Faisal Khan. He also claimed he was framed in the conspiracy and alleged that Khan Sir had lied about the firing incident.

Khan Sir later told the court his bodyguards had opened fire for self-defence during the vandalism.

He hasn't responded to Raushan Sir's charges yet, though he has condoled Prince's death as a "huge shock" and assured help for his family. He has also called for strict punishment for the guilty.

Read: The Inside Story Of Rivalry Between Khan Sir And Raushan Sir

"Our deepest sympathies are with the family. The five individuals who were detained...who were they? They must be investigated. There could be a third person involved. A high-level probe should be held, and the guilty should be given death penalty," he said in a YouTube video this morning.

The incident has also drawn political reactions. Tejashwi Yadav, Leader of Opposition in Bihar, called it a tragic incident. He has also demanded an impartial inquiry and action against the guilty.

"The circumstances and cause of death are matters for a probe. To the best of my knowledge, the post-mortem report has not yet been received. However, the way things are unfolding in the education sector is deeply concerning," the RJD leader said.

His estranged brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, has blamed Khan Sir in the case. "If we were to hold anyone fully responsible, we would blame Khan Sir. He is the one who orchestrated the murder. A man who would have his own associate shoot at him is certainly capable of plotting a murder. We are absolutely convinced that he is behind this killing," he told news agency ANI.

The death intensifies the rivalry between Raushan Sir of Gyan Bindu GS Academy and Khan Sir's Kahn Khan Global Studies, which had escalated to physical fights and vandalism.

Over the years, Khan Sir has repeatedly accused Raushan Sir of orchestrating bomb attacks at his coaching. Raushan Sir too has accused Khan Sir of conspiring against him.

The rivalry, however, goes back to the control over the Kisan Cold Storage campus in Patna's Musallahpur, from where both Khan Sir and Raushan Sir operate their coaching centres.