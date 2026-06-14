Raushan Sir's Brother, Accused Of Khan Sir Coaching Vandalism, Dies In Nepal

Popular teacher Raushan Anand's brother has died under suspicious circumstances in Nepal. His death comes at a time when Anand, fondly called Raushan Sir by his students, remains in jail in a vandalism case in Patna.

Raushan Sir and Faisal Khan, popularly known as Khan Sir, had been at the centre of a major rivalry between two coaching centres in Patna, Gyan Bindu GS Academy and Khan Global Studies.

The rivalry escalated to vandalism and even firing at Khan Sir's academy earlier this month. Soon after, Raushan Sir was arrested while Khan Sir secured interim relief from any coercive action.

Read: The Inside Story Of Rivalry Between Khan Sir And Raushan Sir

Prince, who was named an accused in the vandalism case, had been living in Nepal with at least six friends. He died late last night under suspicious circumstances.

His family members are on their way to Nepal.

It is learnt that Prince had been accused of an attack at Khan Sir's coaching centre in 2021. Prince had allegedly barged into his classroom and engaged in violence at that time.

Khan Sir has repeatedly accused Raushan Sir of orchestrating bomb attacks and instigating assaults on his staff in a string of allegations over the past few years.

Raushan Sir, too, has accused Khan Sir of conspiring against him. He had alleged that Khan Sir was behind the vandalism episode at his coaching centre in 2023.

A latest NDTV investigation has found that the latest incident of vandalism stemmed from a conflict over the results of the Bihar Police recruitment examination.

Both coaching centres had claimed credit for a large number of successful candidates, with posters of both institutes being torn and fistfights between their supporters.

Their rivalry, however, goes back to the control over the Kisan Cold Storage campus in Patna's Musallahpur. Both Khan and Raushan Sirs' coaching centres operate from there.