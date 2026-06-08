The Inside Story Of Rivalry Between Khan Sir And Raushan Sir

The controversy surrounding coaching centres in Bihar's Patna shows no signs of subsiding even after six days. Developments keep emerging one after another. While Raushan Anand of Gyan Bindu Coaching is in jail, Khan Sir faces the looming threat of arrest.

What lies at the heart of the conflict between two prominent coaching centres - Khan Global Studies, and Gyan Bindu GS Academy - located in Patna's Musallahpur coaching hub? How did this entire dispute begin? NDTV investigated the matter.

Over the past few days, NDTV spoke with teachers, staff and educators associated with both Khan Sir and Gyan Bindu Coaching, residents of Musallahpur and students. These conversations revealed many versions of the story behind the dispute.

The investigation traced the root of the conflict to the results of the Bihar Police recruitment examination. Both coaching centres claimed credit for a large number of successful candidates, one claiming 12,000 and the other 10,000. Tension escalated as associates from both institutes tore down each other's posters, eventually leading to physical fights.

The results for 24 forest range officer posts were declared in February. Abhishek Kumar alias Abhishek Patel topped the list. Immediately, after the results were announced, both coaching centres claimed him as their student and even produced records to back their claims. Khan Sir asserted that 18 of the 24 successful candidates were from his institute. Raushan Anand also laid claim to the topper.

On March 28, Abhishek Patel visited Khan Sir to be felicitated, an act that angered Raushan Anand and which prompted him to make public his WhatsApp chats with Abhishek Patel in which the student was seen discussing the course with him. Raushan Anand accused Khan Sir of "buying" the topper for Rs 10 lakh.

Abhishek Patel has denied the allegations. While this particular dispute garnered significant media attention, it was not the only conflict between the two. Every year, following the declaration of the Bihar Police sub-inspector exam results, a debate intensifies regarding the toppers and the number of successful candidates.

Battle For Control

An area by the name 'Kisan Cold Storage' which acts as a campus lies at the heart of this entire controversy. Located in Musallahpur, Kisan Cold Storage has long been known as a coaching hub. Until 2018-19, the campus housed around 20 coaching centres of various sizes. Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre and Khan Global Studies also operate from there. Many shut down after the COVID-19 pandemic. By that time, Khan Sir had already gained significant popularity.

He expanded his coaching operations, constructing buildings on the campus and renting out halls and offices of coaching centres that had shut down. Consequently, a majority of classrooms and halls at Kisan Cold Storage are now under the control of Khan Global Studies.

Adarsh, a teacher at Gyan Bindu Coaching, claims Khan Sir wants total control of the campus. Currently, only six coaching centres remain on the campus. The site is renowned and serves as an excellent location for running coaching institutes in the area covering Bazar Samiti, Mahendru, and Musallahpur Haat. Khan Sir reportedly enjoys the support of the campus owner.

What Campus Owner Told NDTV

Do the campus owners actually favour Khan Sir? To find out, NDTV spoke to the owner, RB Prasad. He refuted the allegations. "We simply want this place to produce the maximum number of successful candidates; we hold no enmity towards anyone, nor do we favour any specific individual."

Locals, however, alleged Khan Sir pays them a hefty sum as rent and has expanded the campus, which is why the campus owner is inclined to favour him.

Hostels hold significant sway in this area of Patna, which serves as a coaching hub. These hostels frequently make headlines for the wrong reasons; raids often uncover bombs and explosives on the premises. Residents have faced accusations ranging from physical assault to murder. For students living in hostels like Saidpur, Patel, and university campus hostels such as Minto and Jackson, Saraswati Puja serves as an opportunity to display their strength.

Donations are collected from coaching centres for these events. A hostel tends to favour the coaching centre that contributes the most funds, and some hostel residents pledge their support to specific coaching centres.

Raushan Anand has repeatedly alleged that Khan Sir conspires against him using certain residents of Patel Hostel. In 2023, Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre was attacked; everything from display screens to the office furniture was vandalised. Raushan Anand accused Khan Sir at the time, claiming the attackers were from Patel Hostel and had been supplied with hockey sticks and clubs from Khan Sir's office.

Khan Sir has also accused Raushan Anand of orchestrating bomb attacks and instigating assaults on his staff through students from other hostels. In March 2021, Khan Sir accused Raushan Anand, his brother Prince, and others of barging into his classroom, engaging in violence and causing vandalism. A police complaint was filed.

Both teachers have frequently made crude or undignified comments about each other without explicitly naming one another. In 2023, Khan Sir appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show'. Following this show, during a class, Raushan Anand claimed that Khan Sir had paid a public relations agency lakhs of rupees to appear in the programme.

"There is a difference between reel and real. Forget the reel persona; connect with the real one" - Khan Sir's rival would say in class.

Khan Sir is popular on social media and is labeled as a "reel teacher" by rivals. It is also a sentiment Raushan Anand has frequently echoed. Even his students also describe Khan Sir as a "reel teacher."

Khan Sir accuses Raushan Anand of trying to gain popularity by riding on his coattails. Many refer to Raushan Anand's coaching centre as the "Daroga Factory" (Sub-Inspector Factory). Khan Sir's students recount him saying, "Don't go to the factory. If you go to a factory, you'll become a labourer. Think about it. Do you want to be a labourer or an officer?"

This was seen as a dig at "Daroga Factory," or Gyan Bindu. In interviews, he has indirectly accused Raushan Anand of orchestrating attacks against him. At the heart of these conflicts lies a struggle for supremacy in the online and offline markets.

Rishabh, who is in Patna preparing for competitive exams, says, "Khan Global reigns supreme in online coaching, whereas in the offline market, Gyan Bindu has more students than Khan Global Studies."

This is precisely why thousands of students rallied in support of Raushan Anand. Both teachers aim to establish their dominance in the segment where the other holds sway. Both coaching centres have operated from the same campus since 2017. A staff member on the campus said clashes between the staff of the two coaching centres happen frequently, every three-four months. In an incident, while an exhaust fan was being installed at the Gyan Bindu Coaching Centre, a piece of brick fell from the wall on Khan Sir's car. The two clashed at that time.

In 2019, bombs were thrown at Khan Sir's coaching centre. In 2023, Raushan Anand's brother was attacked, a display board was smashed, and he was injured in the head. It needed eight stitches.

Clearly, the incidents of violence have a history here. While the recent dispute may have been triggered by the removal or installation of posters, there is a long backstory to it - one where the ultimate objective is to gain control over the entire coaching market.