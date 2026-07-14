CBSE Makes Third Language Part Of Internal Evaluation For Classes 9, 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made the third language a compulsory qualifying subject for students of Classes 9 and 10 under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Under the new rule, students entering Class 10 from the 2027-28 academic session will have to pass the school-based internal assessment in the third language to receive the Secondary School Examination pass certificate.

However, the third language will not be included in the Class 10 board examination. Students will be assessed internally by their schools, and clearing this assessment will be mandatory.

According to a CBSE circular issued on July 10, if a student fails the third language assessment during Class 10, the school must conduct a reassessment before the final board results are declared.

For Class 9 students, the rule will apply from the 2026-27 academic session. Students who fail the third language assessment in Class 9 will still be promoted to Class 10. But they must clear the pending assessment while studying in Class 10.

CBSE said this will ensure that students are not held back in Class 9, while still meeting the language requirement before completing secondary education.

The latest decision follows an earlier CBSE circular issued on June 29, which introduced the three-language formula from Class 6 onwards starting in 2026-27.

Under this system, students will study three languages, and at least two of them must be native to India. Students who are already studying a foreign language along with English can continue with it, but they will also need to study an Indian language as the third language.

Earlier, many students stopped studying the third language after Class 8. Under the revised policy, it will now continue through Classes 9 and 10.

The current Class 10 batch appearing for the 2026-27 board examinations will not be affected.

The policy has also been challenged in court. The Centre has defended the move, saying it promotes multilingualism, preserves Indian languages, supports cognitive development, and strengthens national integration.

With this change, the third language has now become directly linked to the Class 10 pass certificate, even though it will remain outside the board examination.