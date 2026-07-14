OJEE Counselling 2026: Candidates With "Repeat Theory" Status Must Withdraw, Warning Issued

The OJEE Counselling 2026 process has entered a crucial stage, with the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Cell issuing an important advisory for candidates whose Class 12 mark sheets show a 'Repeat Theory' (RT) status. The authority has warned that such candidates do not meet the required eligibility criteria and must immediately withdraw from the counselling process. The advisory comes after the OJEE Cell identified discrepancies in the documents submitted by some applicants during the verification process.

Candidates have also been urged to carefully review their uploaded documents, as incorrect information could affect their admission.

OJEE Counselling 2026: Who Must Withdraw?

According to the latest notice, the warning applies to candidates seeking admission to BTech, BArch, BPharm, BCAT, and Integrated MSc programmes through OJEE Counselling 2026.

The OJEE Cell stated that applicants whose CBSE Class 12 mark sheets carry an 'RT' (Repeat Theory) remark in one or more qualifying subjects are not eligible for admission. Even if such candidates' documents were mistakenly marked as "Verified" during document verification, they must withdraw from the counselling process without delay.

The authority has clarified that verification of documents does not override the prescribed eligibility conditions. Candidates failing to comply with the instructions may face cancellation of their allotted seats at any stage of the admission process.

OJEE Counselling 2026: What Should Candidates Do?

The OJEE Cell has advised candidates with an RT status to withdraw from the counselling portal immediately. However, if a candidate is unable to withdraw online due to any technical or procedural issue, they must inform the OJEE office in writing without delay. This will help ensure that the records are updated and unnecessary complications during admission are avoided.

Candidates who do not have an RT status should still review all uploaded documents and ensure that the information submitted during counselling is correct and complete.