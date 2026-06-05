CBSE Student First Received Blank Marksheet, Now Missing Answer Sheet Delays Re-evaluation

CBSE Class 12 Re-evaluation 2026: A Class 12 student in Delhi has alleged serious lapses in the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) post-result processes after he initially received a blank marksheet and later faced difficulties in obtaining all answer sheets required for re-evaluation.

The student, Tanishq, secured 81 per cent in the Class 12 board examinations. However, when the results were declared, he was reportedly issued a marksheet that did not contain marks for any subject.

Speaking to NDTV, Tanishq's father, Sachin, said he made multiple visits to the student's school for nearly a week after noticing the discrepancy. He later approached CBSE officials but allegedly did not receive a timely response.

"Despite repeated attempts, there was no clear resolution for several days," he said.

Sachin said a corrected marksheet was eventually issued about a week later. However, by then, fresh concerns had emerged regarding the re-evaluation process.

He added that after receiving the corrected result, the family applied for scanned copies of all six answer sheets to seek re-evaluation. However, they allegedly received copies of only five subjects.

He claimed that the missing answer sheet has prevented the family from completing the re-evaluation process for all subjects. The issue has become particularly pressing as June 6 is the last date for applying for re-evaluation.

The family has urged CBSE to intervene and ensure that all answer sheets are made available so that the student can exercise his right to seek re-evaluation.

Student under stress, says father

Sachin said the prolonged uncertainty and procedural delays have adversely affected his son's emotional well-being.

"He keeps asking why all this is happening only to him," he said.

The father added that the family has been supporting and reassuring the student throughout the process, but remains concerned about the impact of the ongoing issues.

He urged CBSE to look into the matter seriously and facilitate the re-evaluation of all the student's answer sheets before the deadline.