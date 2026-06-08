'Marksheet Without Marks': Saudi-Based Student Moves Supreme Court Against CBSE

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a petition today filed on behalf of an Indian student residing in Saudi Arabia who allegedly received a marksheet from CBSE without subject-wise marks. The case has raised concerns over post-result discrepancies faced by some CBSE private candidates studying abroad.

Advocate Vineet Jindal told NDTV that the petition had been filed on behalf of the student and would come up for hearing before the top court.

According to the petition, the student received a marksheet that did not contain subject-wise marks, despite the declaration of results. The family has also alleged that there are other CBSE private candidates, including students studying overseas, whose results have either not been declared or contain discrepancies.

The matter comes amid recent concerns raised by another CBSE student in Delhi regarding post-result services and answer-sheet access.

Delhi Student Alleges Blank Marksheet, Missing Answer Sheet

Earlier, Class 12 student Tanishq Vats from Delhi had alleged discrepancies in documents issued after the declaration of CBSE results. According to his father, he had initially received a marksheet that did not display subject-wise marks despite securing 81 per cent in the examination.

The student's father, Sachin Vats, claimed that the issue caused significant distress to the student. He alleged that they made multiple visits to the school and contacted CBSE officials seeking clarification and correction of the marksheet.

According to documents accessed by NDTV earlier, the initial marksheet contained only subject codes, subject names and positional grades for certain subjects, along with the remark "RL" (Result Later), indicating that the result was under process and pending finalisation.

A corrected marksheet was subsequently issued. However, the family later alleged that fresh problems emerged during the re-evaluation process.

The student's father said the family had applied for scanned copies of answer sheets for six subjects but initially received only five answer scripts, with the Biology answer sheet missing. He claimed this affected their ability to pursue re-evaluation in all subjects before the stipulated deadline.

Following complaints raised by the family and media reports, CBSE officials stated that the issue had been resolved. The board confirmed that the missing Biology answer sheet had been issued to the student and that the corrected marksheet had been provided earlier.