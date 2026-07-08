Odisha JEE Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Today At 5 PM: Here's How To Download

OJEE Counselling 2026: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee is set to release the OJEE Counselling 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result for postgraduate programmes today, July 8, at 5 PM. The allotment will be available online for candidates seeking admission to M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, MBA, MCA, M.Sc. (Computer Science), and MBA (Working Professional) courses.

Candidates who completed the counselling registration and choice filling process can check their allotment status by logging in with their application number and password. The committee had earlier postponed the release due to unavoidable circumstances.

OJEE Counselling 2026 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result: How to Check

Candidates can follow these steps to download their OJEE 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result, once released:

Visit the official OJEE counselling portal at ojee.nic.in.

Click on the relevant PG counselling login link.

Enter the application number and password.

Complete the captcha verification and log in.

The allotted college and course details will appear on the screen.

Download and save the seat allotment letter for future admission formalities.

What After OJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result?

Candidates allotted a seat must complete the online reporting process within the prescribed deadline. They will be required to:

Accept the allotted seat.

Pay the part admission fee online.

Upload the required documents.

Choose the Freeze or Float option, as applicable.

Download the confirmation after successful reporting.

Applicants should keep documents such as the Odisha JEE 2026 admit card, scorecard, qualifying examination certificates, category certificate (if applicable), valid photo ID, and passport-size photographs ready for verification.