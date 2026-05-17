Odisha JEE Answer Key 2026 Out: Objection Window Open, Check Direct Link

Odisha JEE Answer Key 2026 Out: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the OJEE Answer Key 2026 on its official websites. Along with the provisional answer key, the committee has also published the question papers and recorded response sheets for candidates who appeared in the examination. Students can now log in using their application number and password to check their responses and estimate their scores. Candidates who find any discrepancy in the answer key can raise objections online till May 18, 2026, by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 100 per question.

Direct Link: OJEE Provisional Answer Key 2026

How to Check OJEE Provisional Answer Key 2026?

Candidates can follow the given below steps to download the OJEE Provisional Answer Key 2026:

Visit the official website at ojee.nic.in

Click on the link for 'OJEE 2026 - Display of provisional answer key and answer key challenge'

Enter your application number and password

Submit the details and log in

View and download the answer key, question paper, and recorded responses

OJEE 2026 Objection Window and Exam Details

Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key till May 18, 2026

A fee of Rs 100 per question is required to submit objections

The fee will be refunded if the challenge is accepted by the committee

OJEE 2026 exams were conducted from May 4 to May 10 in CBT mode

Exams were held in three shifts daily for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses

The final answer key will be released after reviewing all objections, followed by the announcement of results

Candidates are advised to check the provisional answer key carefully and submit objections within the given deadline to avoid missing the correction opportunity.