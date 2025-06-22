OJEE Counselling 2025 Registration Begins, Check Key Details

OJEE Counselling 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has officially started the OJEE Counselling 2025 registration process for admission into BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, and Integrated MSc programmes. Eligible candidates who have qualified the OJEE 2025 exam and secured valid ranks can now apply online at the official website - ojee.nic.in.

To register, students must log in using their JEE application number and password. Following registration, a mock seat allotment result will be released based on the candidates' submitted choices. Candidates will then be able to lock their choices using their password or OTP before the deadline.

Important Dates To Remember

• July 1, 2025 (Tuesday) by 5 pm: Mock Seat Allotment - 1 display based on choices submitted till June 30

• July 3, 2025 (Thursday) 11:30 am: Choice locking facility begins

• July 4, 2025 (Friday) 11:59 pm: Last date for choice locking (Auto-lock for unlocked choices)

• July 5-6, 2025 (Saturday-Sunday) by 5 pm: Data reconciliation, verification, and seat validation

• July 8, 2025 (Tuesday) by 5 pm: Display of Round 1 Seat Allotment

Steps To Register For OJEE Counselling 2025

1. Visit the official website: ojee.nic.in

2. Click on the "OJEE Counselling 2025 Registration" link

3. Log in using your JEE application number and password

4. Fill in the application form and upload all required documents

5. Pay the counselling fee as applicable

6. Submit and download the confirmation page for future reference

Documents Required for Registration

• OJEE 2025 Rank Card

• JEE Main 2025 Scorecard (for BTech applicants)

• 10th and 12th Mark Sheets

• Caste Certificate (if applicable)

• Domicile Certificate (if applicable)

• PwD Certificate (if applicable)

• Recent passport-size photographs

• Valid government-issued photo ID

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for timely updates on further counselling rounds, document verification, and seat allotment procedures.