Registration For Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Counselling Underway, Check Details

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee commenced the registration process for OJEE counselling 2024 on July 8, 2024. Candidates who have cleared the examination and secured ranks can submit their applications for counselling for admission to BTECH/BARCH/BPLAN/ALL BCAT/Int MSc courses by visiting the official website, ojee.nic.in

Students are required to use their JEE application number and password to log in for registration. After registration, students will receive a mock seat allotment result on July 18, based on their submitted choices. From July 19 to 20, candidates can lock their choices using their password. Data reconciliation, verification, and seat allocation validation will take place from July 21 to July 22.

The Round 1 seat allotment result will be published by 5pm on July 23.

Additionally, the registration process for MTECH/MARCH/MPLAN/MBA/MCA/MSc Comp Sc Courses also began. The mock seat allotment result for these courses will be declared on July 20, with choice locking active from July 21 to 22.

OJEE Counselling 2024: Steps To Register

Go to the official OJEE website at ojee.nic.in.

Select the OJEE Counselling 2024 registration link on the homepage.

Log in using your credentials.

Complete the application form and upload the required documents.

Pay the counselling fee as specified and submit your application.

Keep a printed copy of the confirmation for future reference.

Odisha JEE was conducted from May 6 to 10 in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination was held at 57 centres in 30 cities across Odisha and three centres in three cities outside the state. Out of 65,742 registered candidates, 56,047 students appeared for the exam.

Candidates should regularly check the official website for updates on the counselling schedule and other details.