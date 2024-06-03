Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Result 2024 Announced, Details Here

OJEE Result 2024: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the result of the state-level entrance exam OJEE 2024. Those who took the test can check their scores by visiting the official website, ojee.nic.in.

.This year, 65,742 candidates registered for OJEE, with 56,047 taking the exam, resulting in an attendance rate of 85.25%. The OJEE 2024 rank list includes 56,000 candidates.

OJEE 2024 was held for admissions to various technical and professional courses, including LE-TECH (Dip), LE-TECH (B.Sc.), B PHARM, MBA, MCA/MSc (Comp. Sc.), INT. MBA, LE-PHARM, M PHARM, M ARCH, M PLAN, M TECH, and BCAT in both government and private institutes/universities across the state. The computer-based exam was conducted on May 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10.

Next, the committee will conduct common counselling for admissions based on OJEE 2024 scores. The detailed schedule and additional information will be available on odishajee.com and ojee.nic.in.

OJEE 2024 Results: Subject-Wise Toppers