Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Result 2024 Announced, Details Here

OJEE Result 2024: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has released the result of the state-level entrance exam OJEE 2024. Those who took the test can check their scores by visiting the official website, ojee.nic.in.
.This year, 65,742 candidates registered for OJEE, with 56,047 taking the exam, resulting in an attendance rate of 85.25%. The OJEE 2024 rank list includes 56,000 candidates.
OJEE 2024 was held for admissions to various technical and professional courses, including LE-TECH (Dip), LE-TECH (B.Sc.), B PHARM, MBA, MCA/MSc (Comp. Sc.), INT. MBA, LE-PHARM, M PHARM, M ARCH, M PLAN, M TECH, and BCAT in both government and private institutes/universities across the state. The computer-based exam was conducted on May 6, 7, 8, 9, and 10.
Next, the committee will conduct common counselling for admissions based on OJEE 2024 scores. The detailed schedule and additional information will be available on odishajee.com and ojee.nic.in.
OJEE 2024 Results: Subject-Wise Toppers
- B PHARM: Sagarika Dash
- LE-TECH (Diploma): Biltu Mandal
- LE-TECH (B.Sc.): Srikanta Kumar Mishra
- LE-PHARM: Bibhuti Bhusan Acharya
- MBA: Suryakanta Prusty
- MCA/M.Sc (Comp. Sc.): Brahmananda Moharana
- INT MBA: Shaswat Dashmishra
- B CAT in Cinematography and SR & SD: Padmastita Mohanty
- B CAT in Film Editing: Rishidev Mohanty
- M PHARM: Padmalaya Mishra
- M.ARCH: Ankit Biswal
- M.PLAN: Pratyush Das
- M.Tech courses:
- Civil Engineering: Rabindra Sahu
- Electrical Engineering: Purbipriya Nayak
- Mechanical Engineering: Gobinda Nayak
- Computer Science Engineering: IT Akash Kumar Das
- Electronics & Communication Engineering: Soumya Prakash Sutar
- Chemical Engineering: Rinku Nayak
- Metallurgical Engineering: Tushar Kanta Das Pattanayak
- Environmental Engineering: Subhajyoti Marik
- Biotechnology: Ankita Kumari Rath
- Plastic Engineering: Suchismita Priyadarshini