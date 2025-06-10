Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Result 2025 Announced, Check Details

OJEE Result 2025: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has announced the results for the state-level entrance exam, OJEE 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scores by visiting the official website - ojee.nic.in. The computer-based test was held from May 2 to May 12, 2025.

OJEE 2025 was conducted for admission into various technical and professional courses, including LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (Engineering), Bachelor of Pharmacy (B.Pharm), Master of Business Administration (MBA), Master of Computer Applications (MCA), Master of Science in Computer Science (M.Sc Comp Sc), Integrated MBA (Int. MBA), Lateral Entry Pharmacy (LE-Pharm), Master of Pharmacy (M.Pharm), Master of Architecture (M.Arch), Master of Planning (M.Plan), Master of Technology (M.Tech), and Bachelor of Catering Arts and Technology (BCAT).

What Happens After the OJEE Result 2025?

Following the result declaration, the committee will now conduct common counselling for admission based on OJEE 2025 scores. The complete counselling schedule and related information will be available soon on ojee.nic.in and odishajee.com.

Steps to Download OJEE Result 2025 / Rank Card

Step 1. Visit the official OJEE website: ojee.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link titled "Rank Card OJEE 2025"

Step 3. You'll be redirected to a new login page

Step 4. Enter your application number and date of birth

Step 5. Your score and OJEE 2025 rank will appear on the screen

Step 6. Download the rank card and take a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the counselling process.