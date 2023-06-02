Odisha Entrance Exam 2023 Result Declared, How To Download Rank Card

OJEE 2023 was conducted from May 8 to May 15 in three shifts per day. (Representational)

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) result 2023 has been declared today, June 2. The result has been published on the official website of OJEE and students can download their OJEE-2023 rank cards through individual login.

OJEE 2023 was conducted from May 8 to May 15 in three shifts per day. The entrance examination is held every year for admission to various undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses in educational institutions in Odisha.

How to download OJEE 2023 rank card

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) - ojee.nic.in.

Step – 2 Click on “Rank Card OJEE-2023”.

Step – 3 Enter your application number and date of birth to login.

Step – 4 Your score and OJEE 2023 rank will be displayed on the screen.

Step – 5 Download the rank card and take a printout for future use.

This year, a total of 55,979 students registered for OJEE 2023 out of which 49,815 appeared for the exam. The Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Odisha, has given ranks to 48,783 candidates.

In 2022, around 57,918 students gave the OJEE, which was held across 61 centres in Odisha.

OJEE is conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. It is an entrance examination for admission to courses like B.Pharm, Lateral Entry to B.Tech, B.CAT, Lateral Entry to B.Pharm, M.Tech, MBA, M.Arch, M.Plan, Integrated MBA, and M.Sc. Computer Science, and M. Pharm in universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes in Odisha.

The 2nd/Special OJEE will be held between June 26 and June 30, 2023, for various courses namely MBA, MCA, B.Tech., LE-Tech (Diploma), and B.Pharm. The registration for the exam began on June 1. Students can fill the application form on the official website of OJEE last by June 8. The syllabus for 2nd/Special OJEE 2023 B.Tech. entrance will be same as the syllabus for JEE Main 2023. Candidates are advised to visit the OJEE website for more details.