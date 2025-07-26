West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Result Expected To Be Released Soon, Details Here

WBJEE 2025 Result Out Date: Many aspirants are awaiting the release of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEE) 2025 result. While there has been no official confirmation of the release date by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination (WBJEEB), students can expect the result to be released soon. Once released, students will be able to download the result on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

WBJEE Result 2025: How To Download WBJEE Result?

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee.

Under the "Important Link" section, click on "Rank Card For WBJEE 2025".

Enter your application number, date of birth and security pin.

Click on "Sign in" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download your result for future reference.

In 2022, 2023 and 2024, the results were released in the month of May and June. While the result has been delayed in light of the result declaration dates of past years, students can expect the result to be released in the month of August.

Students who will clear the examination will be required to go through the counselling process through which they will be allotted admission based on their scores and ranks.

For further updates, students can keep visiting the official website of the board.