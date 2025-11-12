West Bengal Nursing, Paramedical Entrance Result 2025 Out, Here's Direct Link

WBJEE JENPAS UG Result 2025 Out: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the JENPAS (UG) Result 2025. The result link is active on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the entrance test can access and download their rank cards using their application number and date of birth.

JENPAS UG Exam Details

The JENPAS UG 2025 examination was conducted on October 18, 2025, for admission to various undergraduate programmes such as BSc Nursing and other allied health science courses. Along with the results, the Board has also released the JENPAS UG scorecards. Candidates are advised to download and keep their scorecards safely, as they will need them during the counselling and admission process.



The West Bengal JENPAS UG exam was administered by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB). The examination serves as a gateway for admission to undergraduate nursing and paramedical courses offered by different colleges across the state.

How To Check WBJEE JENPAS UG Result 2025

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.in or wbjeeb.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link for "JENPAS UG Result 2025"

Enter your application number and date of birth in the required fields

Submit the details to view your result

The JENPAS UG 2025 rank card will appear on the screen

Download and print the scorecard for future reference

The WBJEEB will soon release the detailed counselling schedule for JENPAS UG 2025 admissions to participating colleges across West Bengal. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates regarding the counselling and seat allotment process.