West Bengal ANM, GNM Exam 2025: Resuts Out, Download Directly Here

West Bengal ANM, GNM Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results of the ANM and GNM 2025 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check and download their scorecards/result on the official website wbjeeb.nic.in. The examination was conducted on October 19, 2025 for both programs.

The answer keys were released on November 11, 2025 and the board had accepted objections on the same. The final answer keys were released after a thorough internal review and evaluation of all challenges submitted.

How To Download WBJEE ANM GNM Results?

Visit the official website wbjeeb.nic.in and click on "Examinations" section.

Click on ANM, GNM Result/Scorecard 2025.

Enter your login credentials.

Your result/scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

ANM stands for Auxiliary Nurse Midwifery and GNM stands for General Nursing and Midwifery. Both are diploma courses in the nursing field, but GNM is a more comprehensive, longer program that prepares nurses for a wider range of roles compared to the more community-focused ANM course.