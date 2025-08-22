WBJEE 2025 Result, Final Answer Key Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

WBJEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) today released the WBJEE 2025 results along with the final answer key for admission to Engineering, Technology, Architecture, and Pharmacy degree courses in universities and colleges across West Bengal. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their rank cards from the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in, using their application number and date of birth.

The examination was conducted on April 27 in two shifts, from 11 AM to 1 PM, and from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Earlier, the result was expected on August 7 but were withheld following a Calcutta High Court order directing the publication of a revised merit list. Justice Kausik Chanda ruled that the merit panel must incorporate a 7 per cent reservation for 66 OBC categories identified by the state's Backward Classes Department before 2010.

Ahead of the result announcement, the board had opened a window from August 18 to August 21 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories to upload their caste certificates.

How To check WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key

Visit the WBJEEB official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on the link for the WBJEE 2025 final answer key.

A PDF file will open containing the revised key.

Download the document and take a printout for future reference.

Direct links to both the WBJEE 2025 result and the final answer key are now active on the board's website.