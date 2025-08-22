Advertisement

WBJEE 2025 Result, Final Answer Key Released, Here's Direct Link To Check

WBJEE 2025 Result: The examination, conducted on April 27, serves as the gateway for admission to undergraduate engineering, technology, and pharmacy programmes in West Bengal.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
WBJEE 2025 Result, Final Answer Key Released, Here's Direct Link To Check
WBJEE 2025 Result: Earlier, the result was expected on Aug 7 but were withheld following a court order.

WBJEE 2025 Result: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) today released the WBJEE 2025 results along with the final answer key for admission to Engineering, Technology, Architecture, and Pharmacy degree courses in universities and colleges across West Bengal. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their rank cards from the official websites, wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in, using their application number and date of birth.

The examination was conducted on April 27 in two shifts, from 11 AM to 1 PM, and from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Earlier, the result was expected on August 7 but were withheld following a Calcutta High Court order directing the publication of a revised merit list. Justice Kausik Chanda ruled that the merit panel must incorporate a 7 per cent reservation for 66 OBC categories identified by the state's Backward Classes Department before 2010.

Ahead of the result announcement, the board had opened a window from August 18 to August 21 for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) categories to upload their caste certificates.

How To check WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key

  • Visit the WBJEEB official website at wbjeeb.nic.in.
  • Click on the link for the WBJEE 2025 final answer key.
  • A PDF file will open containing the revised key.
  • Download the document and take a printout for future reference.

Direct links to both the WBJEE 2025 result and the final answer key are now active on the board's website.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
WBJEE 2025 Result, WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key, WBJEE 2025 Result Updates
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com