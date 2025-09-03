WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Declared: What's Next For Candidates

The wait is finally over for thousands of aspirants as the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has announced the WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result on its official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. Students who appeared for counselling can now check their allotment status online and proceed with the admission process. With the declaration of results, the counselling journey enters a crucial stage where candidates need to confirm their seats, pay the acceptance fee, and report to their allotted institutes. The choices you make in these first few days can decide your academic future.

How to Check WBJEE 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result

Follow these steps to download the allotment list:

Visit the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in

Navigate to the "WBJEE" section on the homepage

Under the Candidate Activity Board, click on "View Round 1 Seat Allotment Result for WBJEE Counselling 2025"

Select your registration type and log in using your WBJEE roll number and password

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen

Download and print the result for future use

Important Dates And Next Steps

Round 1 Result Release: September 3, 2025

Reporting and Admission: September 3 to September 7, 2025



During this period, candidates who are satisfied with their seat allotment must pay the seat acceptance fee and report to their allotted colleges with required documents. Students must also check the individual college websites for reporting time and further admission formalities.

Round 2 Seat Allotment Details

The Round 2 seat allotment result will be published on September 9, 2025. Candidates allotted seats in this round must complete admission formalities between September 9 and September 11, 2025. They also have the option to withdraw from counselling within this window.

Who Will Be Considered for Round 2?

Candidates who did not get any seat in Round 1.

Candidates who accepted seats in Round 1, verified documents, and opted for upgradation.

Candidates whose Round 1 allotment was cancelled due to reasons other than academic ineligibility.

Key Points to Remember About Round 2 (Final Round)

No further upgrades will be available after Round 2

If a candidate's seat is upgraded, the earlier allotment stands cancelled

If the seat is not upgraded, the earlier allotment remains valid.

Freshly allotted candidates must pay Rs 5,000 as seat acceptance fee, download their allotment letter, and report to the allotted institute.

Failure to report or complete verification will result in cancellation and debarment from future allotments.

The WBJEE 2025 counselling process is now entering its most crucial phase. Candidates are advised to carefully follow deadlines, download their allotment letters, and keep all required documents ready for verification. Any delay or mistake can lead to the cancellation of seats. With only two rounds available, this is the final opportunity for students to secure a seat in their preferred college.