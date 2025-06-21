Telangana Education Common Entrance Test Result 2025 Declared, Direct Link Here

TS EDCET Result 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) declared the result for Telangana Education Common Entrance Test (TG EDCET) today, June 21, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website, edcet.tgche.ac.in.

TS EDCET Result 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, edcet.tgche.ac.in.

Under the "Application" section, click on "Download Rank Card".

Enter your Hall ticket number and date of birth.

Click on "View Rank Card".

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

TS EDCET Result 2025: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

Student Name

Registration Number

Course Name

Total Marks

Marks Obtained

Result Status

Total Marks

Maximum Marks

Result Date

The TG EDCET entrance examination was held on June 1, 2025.