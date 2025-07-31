Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test Released For UG Programs, Download Here

Rajasthan JET Result OUT 2025: The Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner has released the Joint Entrance Test (JET) result. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check and download the result on the official website, jetskrau2025.com.

The pre-Ph.D. results will be released next week as per the official website.

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: How To Download JET Result?

Visit the official website, jetskrau2025.com.

Login with your username and password.

Click on the Rajasthan JET Result 2025 link.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

The answer key for the JET result was released earlier and candidates can raise objects regarding the same before July 7, 2025.

The JET is conducted by SKRAU for admission to Undergraduate (UG) programs in agriculture and allied sciences in Rajasthan. Candidates can get admission into various programs, including B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Community Science/Home Science, B.Tech. Dairy Technology, Food Technology and B.F.Sc. Fisheries Science.

