Advertisement

Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test Result Expected To Be Out On July 29, Download Here

Rajasthan JET Result 2025: According to the official website, the tentative result declaration date for the JET is July 29, 2025.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test Result Expected To Be Out On July 29, Download Here
Rajasthan JET Result 2025: Download the result on the official website, jetskrau2025.com.

Rajasthan JET 2025 Result: The Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner is expected to release the result for Joint Entrance Test (JET), Pre-Undergraduate (UG) and Ph.D. on July 29, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, jetskrau2025.com.

Rajasthan JET 2025 Result: How To Download JET Result?

  • Visit the official website, jetskrau2025.com.
  • Login with your username and password.
  • Click on the Rajasthan JET Result 2025 link.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the result for future reference.

Rajasthan JET 2025 Result: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

  • Candidate's name
  • Total Marks achieved
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Qualifying Status

The JET is conducted by SKRAU for admission to Undergraduate (UG) programs in agriculture and allied sciences in Rajasthan. Candidates can get admission into various programs, including B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Community Science/Home Science, B.Tech. Dairy Technology, Food Technology and B.F.Sc. Fisheries Science.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Rajasthan JET Result, Rajasthan Joint Admission Test 202, Rajasthan JET Result 2025
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com