Rajasthan Joint Entrance Test Result Expected To Be Out On July 29, Download Here

Rajasthan JET 2025 Result: The Swami Keshwanand Rajasthan Agricultural University (SKRAU), Bikaner is expected to release the result for Joint Entrance Test (JET), Pre-Undergraduate (UG) and Ph.D. on July 29, 2025. Once released, candidates will be able to download the result on the official website, jetskrau2025.com.

Rajasthan JET 2025 Result: How To Download JET Result?

Visit the official website, jetskrau2025.com.

Login with your username and password.

Click on the Rajasthan JET Result 2025 link.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

Rajasthan JET 2025 Result: Details Mentioned On The Scorecard

Candidate's name

Total Marks achieved

Subject-wise marks

Qualifying Status

The JET is conducted by SKRAU for admission to Undergraduate (UG) programs in agriculture and allied sciences in Rajasthan. Candidates can get admission into various programs, including B.Sc. (Hons) Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Food Nutrition and Dietetics, Community Science/Home Science, B.Tech. Dairy Technology, Food Technology and B.F.Sc. Fisheries Science.