Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2026 Registration Deadline Extended, Apply Here

OJEE 2026 Registration: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has extended the registration deadline for OJEE 2026. The registration window, which was earlier scheduled to close on March 22, will now remain open until 11:59 pm on March 29. Students can apply for the examination through the official websites - ojee.nic.in and odishajee.nic.in.

Candidates must ensure that they submit the application form along with the required fee before the revised deadline, as the committee has clarified that no further extension will be provided.

While the registration period will end on March 29, candidates will be allowed to make corrections to their application forms from March 30 (11 am) to April 1, 2026 (11:59 pm).

Odisha JEE 2026 Application Form: Admit Card, Exam Dates

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards starting April 25, 2026, from the official website under the "Candidate Activity" section.

The tentative exam dates are May 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9, 2026. The result is expected to be declared in the first week of June 2026.

How To Apply For OJEE 2026: Step-by-Step Guide

Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on "Candidate Registration for OJEE 2026".

Then click on "Fresh Candidate Registration".

Enter personal details, upload scanned images, and pay the application fee.

Download and save the confirmation page for future reference.

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) is a state-level, government-controlled entrance exam conducted for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses in Odisha. It offers entry into fields such as engineering (lateral entry), management, pharmacy, and nursing across public and private institutions in the state.