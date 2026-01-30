Odisha JEE 2026 Registration Begins, Exam From May 4, Check Key Details Here

Odisha JEE 2026 Registration: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has opened the application window for OJEE 2026 from January 28. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their applications through the official website, ojee.nic.in, until March 22, 2026.

According to the official notification, OJEE 2026 will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode on May 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9 at designated examination centres. Details regarding the exact exam date, shift, timing and test centre will be mentioned on candidates' admit cards, which will be available for download from April 25.

OJEE 2026: Important Dates

Start of online application: January 28, 2026

Last date to apply: March 22, 2026

Admit card download begins: April 25, 2026

Examination dates (Tentative): May 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9, 2026

Result declaration (Tentative): First week of June 2026

Key Points Candidates Must Note

A candidate can submit only one application.

Candidates opting for multiple courses must select all eligible courses in a single application through the online registration system at www.ojee.nic.in.

Once an application is submitted for a particular course, no additional course can be added or changed under any circumstances.

If a candidate applies multiple times for the same course, only the latest application will be considered, and earlier applications will be rejected without any refund.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the Information Brochure before filling out the application form. Applying through multiple application numbers may result in changes to the examination centre or city.



Application Fee

Single course: Rs 1,000

Each additional course: Rs 500 per course

The application fee will vary based on the number of courses selected at the time of registration.



How To Apply For OJEE 2026



Candidates must apply online only by following the steps below:

Visit the official website, ojee.nic.in, and complete the online registration.

Keep scanned copies of a passport-size photograph, full signature, and left-hand thumb impression ready as per the prescribed specifications.

Fill in all required details, including:

Course selection

Qualification details

Contact details

Choice of examination centre

Uploading of images

Preview and final submission

Payment of registration fee

Upon successful submission, a Registration Number will be generated, which will serve as the candidate's User ID for all future correspondence.

Application fees can be paid online using Debit Card, Credit Card (Visa/Master/Maestro/RuPay), Internet Banking, or UPI.

Candidates are not required to send a hard copy of the confirmation page to the OJEE office. However, they are advised to retain a printed copy of the confirmation page and proof of fee payment for future reference.

Incomplete or unsuccessful applications, due to missing details, unpaid fees, or failure to upload required documents, will be rejected outright.

Courses Offered Through OJEE 2026



OJEE 2026 will be conducted for admission to the following programmes offered by government and private institutions in Odisha:

B Pharm

BSc Nursing, Post BSc Nursing, Post Diploma Nursing, MSc Nursing

MCA, MSc (Computer Science)

MBA, Integrated MBA

BCAT

MTech, MTech (Part-Time)

MArch, MPlan

MPharm

Lateral entry to BTech and BPharm

Candidates from outside Odisha are not eligible for admission to government colleges, but they can apply to private colleges for all the above courses except BCAT. However, candidates from both Odisha and other states are eligible for BCAT courses as per the rules.



Other Entrance Examinations

For admission to BTech, BArch, BPlan, Integrated MSc, and MBBS, BDS, BAMS, and BHMS programmes in Odisha, candidates must appear for and qualify in JEE (Main) 2026 or NEET (UG) 2026, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).