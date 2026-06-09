Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Results Out: Check Stream-Wise Toppers Here

OJEE 2026 Result: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has announced the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2026 results on Monday. The examination was conducted from May 4 to May 10, 2026 across 93 centres located in all 30 districts of Odisha. Additionally, examination centres were also set up in cities such as Kolkata, Ranchi and Patna, taking the total number of centres to 99.

According to Odisha TV, citing official records, a total of 1,03,434 candidates registered for the examination this year, out of which 92,628 appeared for the computer-based test, recording an attendance rate of 89.55 per cent.

Official Websites To Check Scorecard

Here is the list of official OJEE websites where candidates can find the result download link.

Also check direct link to download OJEE scorecard: OJEE Result Portal 2026

Login Details Required

Candidates must enter their 'application number' and 'user password' to access their OJEE 2026 results.

Stream-Wise Toppers

According to a report by Odisha TV, Subhranshu Sutar secured the top rank in B Pharm, while Tribikram Pradhan emerged as the MBA topper. Naren Patra topped the MCA category, and Swagat Kumar Behura secured the highest rank overall in MTech.

Check the details of toppers here for different courses.

As per reports, the OJEE counselling is expected to commence in the third week of June. OJEE scores will determine admission to 16 technical and professional courses offered by the government and private institutions across the state.