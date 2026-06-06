University Body Introduces Tougher Curbs On AI Misuse And Plagiarism In PhD Research

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced stricter regulations governing the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools and plagiarism in doctoral research across India. The revised framework sets out clear penalties for scholars who submit theses containing unoriginal content and places greater responsibility on research supervisors.

The new rules come amid growing concerns that the rapid adoption of AI-powered writing tools could compromise the originality and credibility of academic research. The UGC has emphasised that doctoral work must reflect a scholar's independent research, analysis and conclusions.

Graduated Penalties For Plagiarism

Under the updated guidelines, the consequences for plagiarism will depend on the extent of copied content identified in a thesis.

For theses containing plagiarism between 10 and 40 per cent, scholars will be required to revise and resubmit their work within six months. The evaluation process will not move forward until the corrections are made.

Cases involving plagiarism ranging from 40 to 60 per cent will attract stricter action. Scholars found in this category will be barred from submitting their thesis for one year, delaying their doctoral progress.

The most severe penalty applies to theses with plagiarism levels exceeding 60 per cent. In such instances, universities may cancel the scholar's PhD registration, effectively terminating the doctoral candidature.

Supervisors Also Under Scrutiny

The revised regulations extend accountability beyond research scholars. The UGC has made it clear that supervisors share responsibility for maintaining academic standards and ensuring the originality of research work.

Where substantial or repeated plagiarism is detected, supervisors may face disciplinary measures. These can include restrictions on guiding new doctoral candidates or, in serious cases, withdrawal of their eligibility to supervise PhD scholars.

Mandatory Submission To Shodhganga

As part of efforts to improve transparency and accessibility of research, the UGC has reinforced the requirement that all doctoral theses be uploaded to the Shodhganga repository.

Several universities have already begun implementing the mandate. At Patliputra University in Bihar, scholars are required to submit a digital copy of their thesis along with the prescribed application to the university's PhD cell within a week of completing their viva voce examination. Degree notifications will be issued only after this process is completed. Failure to comply may result in the withholding of the PhD degree.

Strengthening Research Standards

The latest measures reflect the regulator's broader push to preserve the quality and authenticity of higher education research. By introducing stricter checks on plagiarism and clarifying the role of supervisors, the UGC aims to reinforce trust in doctoral scholarship at a time when AI-generated content is becoming increasingly common.