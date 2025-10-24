CSIR UGC NET 2025 Registrations To Close Today, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registrations for the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) today, October 24, 2025. Candidates willing to register for the exam can visit the official website by 11:50 pm. The applications are hosted on the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The deadline to submit the application form ends today, while the fee payment window will remain open until October 25. The application correction facility will be available from October 27, 2025 until October 29.

The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 exam will be held on December 18, 2025. The duration of the paper will be 180 minutes, with the first shift scheduled from 9:30 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The exam authority will release the city intimation slip and admit card a few days before the exam.

CSIR UGC NET

The CSIR UGC NET exam is conducted for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professor appointments, and admission to PhD programmes. The CSIR NET is held to select candidates in the fields of Science, Engineering, and Technology. It covers subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, and Geology.

To appear for this exam, candidates must have a Master's degree with at least 55 per cent marks. Those in the final year of their postgraduate programme are also eligible to apply. The upper age limit is 30 years for JRF, while there is no maximum age limit for PhD admission or eligibility for Assistant Professorship.

