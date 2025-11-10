Advertisement

Correction Window For UGC NET December 2025; Candidates Can Edit Forms Till November 12

NTA opened the correction window for UGC NET December 2025 applications until November 12, allowing candidates to edit details.

Read Time: 2 mins
UGC NET December 2025 Correction Window Open
  • The NTA opened the correction window for UGC NET December 2025 on Monday
  • Candidates can edit Date of Birth, Category, and Parents details till November 12
  • Name, Gender, Photograph, Signature, Mobile, Email, Address, and Exam City are fixed
New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) opened the correction window for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 on Monday. Candidates can visit the official website of NTA to rectify any error that occurred while filling up the forms.

According to NTA, the correction window will be available for candidates till November 12. The national-level examination (UGC-NET) for JRF, assistant professor posts, and PhD admissions is scheduled from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

During the correction window, candidates will get an opportunity to edit some details, while there are few details that are uneditable as well.

Option that candidates can edit:

1. Date of Birth

2. Category UR, SC/ST, OBC, and others

3. Parents' details

Candidates are advised to rectify these errors, as they can affect eligibility and merit calculation.

Non-Editable Fields

1. Name

2. Gender

3. Photograph & Signature

4. Mobile Number

5. Email ID

Permanent And Correspondence Address

6. Exam City

For such errors, candidates can approach the helpdesk of NTA.

The December 2025 UGC NET will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. There will be two papers with multiple-choice, objective-style questions. The duration of the two papers will be three hours, with no intermission. In order to prevent disqualification or delays in subsequent admissions procedures, NTA thus urges all applicants to confirm their application details once again.

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

