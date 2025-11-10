SSC Opens Self-Slot Selection For Junior Engineer And Sub-Inspector Examinations 2025

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the self-slot selection schedule on Monday for candidates appearing in the Junior Engineer (JE) Examination, Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Examination 2025. This facility enables candidates to choose their preferred exam city and date by logging in to the official SSC website (ssc.gov.in).

The Commission has extended the facility of choosing the examination city and date as per the candidates' choice. For availing this facility, the candidates will have to log in to the candidate portal and exercise their choice for slot selection for the examinations.

The slot selection window for the Junior Engineer Examination will remain open from November 10 to November 13, 2025, till 11 pm, said the commission, adding candidates appearing for the Sub-Inspector (SI) Examination for Dap and CAPF can select their slots between November 17 and November 21, 2025, till 11 pm.

The commission further added, "Candidates may note that options once submitted by the candidates will be considered final. No further changes to the selected slot will be allowed anD no representation in this regard will be entertained by the Commission."

"If a candidate fails to exercise the slot selection option within the prescribed time limit, the system will automatically allocate an available slot in any of the cities opted for during the application window or as per availability. The decision of the Commission regarding the slot allocation shall be final and binding," it added. The SSC JE for 5308 posts and SSC 5308 posts SI Paper-I exams are scheduled to be held in December 2025.