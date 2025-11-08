Advertisement

UGC NET Dec 2025: Application Correction Window To Open Soon, Check Details

UGC NET December 2025: The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode over multiple days, from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

UGC NET December 2025: The subject-wise schedule is yet to be announced.

NTA UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has closed the registration window for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 session. Applications were accepted until 11:50 pm on November 7, 2025. The application correction window will open soon on the official website.

The December 2025 edition of UGC NET will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode over multiple days, from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The subject-wise schedule is yet to be announced. Registration for the session began on October 7, 2025.

Candidates who submitted their forms within the stipulated deadline will be able to correct specified details once the correction window is active.

How To Edit UGC NET December 2025 Application Form

Once opened, candidates can modify their applications using the steps below:

  • Visit the UGC NET official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Log in using the application number and password
  • Click the application correction link
  • Read guidelines, tick the 'I Agree' checkbox
  • Proceed further to edit application form
  • Edit required fields
  • Submit changes
  • Review corrections and confirm by checking the required boxes
  • Pay additional fee (if applicable)
  • Click Final Submit
  • Download and print the revised confirmation page

Fields Allowed For Correction

Candidates will be able to edit the following details:

  • Personal information
  • Exam centre preference
  • Academic details
  • Uploaded photo and signature

UGC NET 2025: Exam Pattern Highlights

Particulars    Paper 1               Paper 2

Mode             Online                Online

Duration        180 minutes     180 minutes

Total Questions    50    100

Question Type    MCQs    MCQs

Total Marks    100    200

Marking Scheme    

  • The marking scheme awards +2 marks for every correct answer and has no negative marking.
  • The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi.
