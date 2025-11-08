UGC NET Dec 2025: Application Correction Window To Open Soon, Check Details

NTA UGC NET December 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has closed the registration window for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2025 session. Applications were accepted until 11:50 pm on November 7, 2025. The application correction window will open soon on the official website.

The December 2025 edition of UGC NET will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode over multiple days, from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026. The subject-wise schedule is yet to be announced. Registration for the session began on October 7, 2025.

Candidates who submitted their forms within the stipulated deadline will be able to correct specified details once the correction window is active.

How To Edit UGC NET December 2025 Application Form

Once opened, candidates can modify their applications using the steps below:

Visit the UGC NET official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Log in using the application number and password

Click the application correction link

Read guidelines, tick the 'I Agree' checkbox

Proceed further to edit application form

Edit required fields

Submit changes

Review corrections and confirm by checking the required boxes

Pay additional fee (if applicable)

Click Final Submit

Download and print the revised confirmation page

Fields Allowed For Correction

Candidates will be able to edit the following details:

Personal information

Exam centre preference

Academic details

Uploaded photo and signature

UGC NET 2025: Exam Pattern Highlights

Particulars Paper 1 Paper 2

Mode Online Online

Duration 180 minutes 180 minutes

Total Questions 50 100

Question Type MCQs MCQs

Total Marks 100 200

Marking Scheme